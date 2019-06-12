Iskandar Putri mayor to come under scrutiny over Ramadan bazaar lots

ISKANDAR PUTRI: The Johor government will be setting up a committee to probe claims that Iskandar Putri mayor Datuk Adib Azhari Daud had abused his powers regarding the issuing of permits and licences to traders for lots at the Ramadan Bazaar in Gelang Patah, last month.

This was made known to the media by a group of Iskandar Putri City Council (MPIB) councillors after they handed over a memorandum regarding the matter to Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal here today.

Mohd Azam Mektar who led the group said they were told that the state legal advisor would form the committee but who would be on it was still not known.

“We will wait for the committee to be formed and see what is its decision,“ he said.

The group also had no issues about dealing with the mayor following this, he said, adding that their interaction with him was only at full council meetings.

He said they had given ample space to the mayor to clear the air but he chose not to do so, thus leaving them no choice but to resort to today’s action.

On May 26, the same group had claimed that the mayor had betrayed Malay traders by changing the decisions made by the council’s licensing committee on the issuance of permits and licences for lots at the Ramadan bazaar in Taman Nusantara and that this was the first time such a thing happened. — Bernama