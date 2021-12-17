Ismail Sabri-led govt will bring M’sia to higher level - Ketereh Umno

KOTA BHARU: The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) will be able to bring Malaysia to a higher level, said Ketereh Umno Information chief Datuk Roslan Ab Hamid.

He said several problems and challenges plaguing the people had been solved by the Prime Minister through various agendas and plans that were arranged effectively.

“One of the things that the people are worried about Covid-19 pandemic is whether it will stay for years or not.

“Therefore, the motion approved by the Ketereh UMNO Division delegates meeting today clearly gives full support to the leadership of Ismail Sabri,“ he said after the opening ceremony of the Ketereh Umno Division delegates meeting at the Yayasan Kemiskinan Kelantan today.

Earlier, the delegates meeting unanimously approved a motion to fully support the leadership of Ismail Sabri until the current 14th parliamentary term ends in 2023. — Bernama