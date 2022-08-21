Ismail Sabri’s govt determined to do more for Keluarga Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: As he leads the Keluarga Malaysia government into its second year, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has strengthened his resolve to enhance the government administration and national economy for the benefit of the people.

Opening the ‘Keluarga Malaysia Symposium: Achievements and Hope’ here today, the prime minister stressed that there were many more matters on the agenda of his government that could be implemented to help Keluarga Malaysia.

“There are many groups that still need help - the poor, womenfolk, persons with disabilities and the like,” he said.

Ismail Sabri was sworn in as the ninth Prime Minister on Aug 21, 2021.

Recalling the time he took over the national administration, Ismail Sabri said the country was then beset by uncertainties and instability, prompting certain quarters to predict that the Keluarga Malaysia government could collapse anytime due to the history of party hopping.

“Thank God, the prediction did not come true and now this government is one year old,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Malay Rulers were always concerned about the country’s well-being and the people’s welfare.

He said that on the advice of His Majesty, the government took the initiative to set aside differences with the opposition by signing a bipartisan cooperation agreement.

“This inclusive approach has brought us political stability,” he said, quoting the phrase ‘a unique time calls for a unique approach’.

He said various initiatives of the Keluarga Malaysia government received wide support from all quarters because consultation sessions were held before their introduction.

These included Budget 2022 which was approved with majority support, and the Constitution (Amendment) Bills on Malaysia Agreement 1963 and anti-party hopping which received unanimous support, he said.

Ismail Sabri expressed his appreciation to the King and Malay Rulers for their advice and support to the Keluarga Malaysia government the past one year.

“The loyalty of the Keluarga Malaysia government to His Majesty can never be doubted; in fact, we have always preserved good relations with the palace, in line with the first principle of Rukun Negara, that is Loyalty to King and country,” he added.

Ismail Sabri also thanked all members of the Cabinet and Members of Parliament (MPs) from both the government and opposition benches for supporting the government’s initiatives.

“All these could not have been achieved without the support of all ministers and MPs,” he said, adding that a government could only be strong and effective if it received support from all quarters.

The prime minister said he would not indulge in any chest-thumping to announce all the successes of the Keluarga Malaysia government but would rather let the facts speak for themselves.

Ismail Sabri said the Keluarga Malaysia government would strengthen the existing political institutions to make them inclusive.

“We plan to strengthen the institutions of Parliament and Judiciary and formulate a Political Funding Act to provide for healthier politics in the country,” he said.

On the symposium, Ismail Sabri said it would give ample space for participants to get accurate and clear information on the achievements and challenges of the Keluarga Malaysia government in the past one year.

He said that consistent with its core concept of Inclusiveness, Togetherness and Gratitude, the Keluarga Malaysia government would always consider the views of every group.

“As a government that is open-minded, we will consider implementing input from intellectuals where suitable,” he added. - Bernama