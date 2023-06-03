Ismail Sabri’s suit against Lokman Adam to be heard on Jan 29 next year

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here has fixed three days starting on Jan 29 next year to hear a defamation suit filed by former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob against former Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam.

Lawyer Joshua Tan, representing Ismail Sabri, when contacted, said the trial dates, from Jan 29 to 341, 2024, were set by Judge Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh on Nov 29 last year.

At Monday’s (March 6) case management, the lawyer said the court ordered both parties to file documents related to the trial of the suit, including the list of witnesses, this March 20.

“The court also fixed this March 21 for further case management,” he said, adding that today’s proceeding was also attended by lawyer Mohd Faiz Abd Rahim, representing Lokman.

Ismail Sabri, 63, who is Bera Member of Parliament, filed the suit in his personal capacity on Sept 8 last year.

In the statement of claim, Ismail Sabri stated that Lokman, 50, had on Aug 22, 2022, made defamatory statements against him in a video.

He claimed the malicious, defamatory and untrue statements were uploaded on four social media accounts belonging to the defendant, namely “Lokman Adam” Youtube, “Lokman Noor Adam Official” Facebook, “lokmanooradam” Instagram and “datoklokmanadam” Tik Tok. - Bernama