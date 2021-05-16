Israel amassing army for Gaza incursion, say senior journalists

PETALING JAYA: Israel may be amassing its army for an incursion into Gaza, a group of senior journalists in Malaysia said today.

Saying that the move would further inflame the situation, the group called for the atrocities perpetrated by the Israeli military to stop immediately.

“The rising tension amidst the current Covid-19 pandemic is totally unnecessary,” it said in a statement today.

“The intensifying assault on Gaza is beyond the pale of humanity. It is an act of aggression and a pompous show of strength on the part of the Israeli military on innocent populace.”

Israeli bombardment on homes, offices and infrastructures have caused unimaginable miseries to the Palestinian state. The attacks have killed at least 122 people including 31 children and injured at least 900 others.

The anger reverberates beyond Gaza, even into the state of Israel and the world over, the journalists said.

“It is simply an act of aggression that must be condemned by nations and civil societies,” said the group that called itself a Group of Eminent Journalists.

In the group are Tan Sri Johan Jaaffar, Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, Datuk Hushamuddin Yaakub, Datuk Kadir Jasin. Datuk Seri Azman Ujang. Datuk Chamil Wariya and Datuk Yong Soo Heong.

“What is happening is not about the so-called Israel’s right to exist. They must also speak up on the rights of the Palestinians to co-exist and survive. The cruelties inflicted upon them the last seven decades are beyond the realm of human rights and human dignity.

“We condemned the attack on offices of media organizations in Gaza. Israeli airstrikes have destroyed Al-Jalas Tower that housed the offices of several media organisations, including Associated Press and Al Jazeera. It is unthinkable that in this era, an army could target offices of media practitioners.

“All these actions are planned which started the eviction of a number of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, the right-wing mob attacks against Palestinians, the attacks against worshippers at Al Aqsa mosque and the strikes against targets in Palestine.”

The senior journalists said they are appalled by the fact that some segments of the Western media have typecast the Palestinians as militants, radicals and terrorists, the terms unsparingly used to justify the atrocities perpetrated by the Israeli military.

”We are saddened by the fact that the United Nations General Assembly has yet to come out with a resolution to address the issue.

“We are appalled by the administration of President Joe Biden for blocking the Assembly to make any statement on that regard. This is not about religion or ideology, it is about human lives and those who are being oppressed and victimized for far too long.” the group added.

The journalists demanded the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) to come out with a strong statement on the matter.

“The Muslim world is looking up for guidance and direction from OIC. The silence, especially among the powerful members of OIC, is to say the least, palpable,” it added.