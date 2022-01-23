Iswami holds Yassin recital to pray for Tun Dr Mahathir’s health

KUALA LUMPUR: Ikatan Setiakawan Wartawan Malaysia-Indonesia (Iswami) held a virtual Yassin recital session to pray for the health of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) last night.

A total of 50 Malaysian and Indonesian media practitioners took part in the session that started with ‘doa selamat’ prayers and ‘tahlil’ led by the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) technical division assistant manager Asri Junin.

Iswami Malaysia President who is also Bernama Chief Executive Officer Datuk Mokhtar Hussain, Iswami Indonesia President Asro Kamal Rokan and Bernama Editor-in-Chief Khairdzir Md Yunus were present during the 45-minute event.

Also present were Deputy Editor-in-Chief (Business and Finance Services) Roslan Ariffin and Acting Deputy Editor-in-Chief (News Services) Harlina Samson.

At noon yesterday, several media practitioners gathered outside the National Heart Institute (IJN) to follow developments on Dr Mahathir’s health status.

However, his daughter Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir said that her father was in stable condition and responded well to follow-up treatment at IJN.

Dr Mahathir was admitted to IJN on Jan 7 and discharged on Jan 13 after undergoing an elective medical procedure on Jan 8.

