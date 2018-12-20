It’s contemptible Umno-style tactic, says Latheefa

PETALING JAYA: PKR central committee member Latheefa Koya (pix) has hit out at party members who are seeking disciplinary action against her.

Using disciplinary complaints to try to silence me is a contemptible Umno-style tactic, she said in a statement today, adding that it would not succeed.

“The matters I raised in my statement on Monday are not just party matters,“ she said. “It is about concerns of cronyism and nepotism in the biggest party in the Federal government of this country. It is thus of grave public interest.”

Five PKR branch leaders sought disciplinary action against her for claiming that there was cronyism and nepotism involved in the appointment of party state chiefs by its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.