Itaewon tragedy: Malaysia expresses condolences to South Korea

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah expressed Malaysia’s condolences to the people of South Korea for the stampede at the Halloween party in Itaewon district, Seoul, Saturday night.

He also expressed sadness over the development of the tragedy which has killed 153 people.

“On behalf of the people of Malaysia, I would like to express sincere condolences to the people of South Korea, our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and we wish for a speedy recovery to those injured,” he said via his Twitter account tonight.

He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Malaysian Embassy in Seoul, will continue to monitor the situation

Saifuddin also advised Malaysians who need consular assistance to contact the embassy via +821089748699.

Meanwhile, 19 of the 153 killed were identified as foreigners from Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Norway, while another 82 were reported injured. - Bernama