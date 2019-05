KUALA LUMPUR: Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik has dismissed claims that the Malaysian Institute of Translation and Books (ITBM) will be shut down.

“That (news of ITBM being shut down) has to be clarified with the media agency that reported it. As far as we (the ministry) know ITBM is expanding. They (ITBM) have just formed a collaboration with Pos Malaysia and are in efforts to provide more reading material to inculcate a habit reading among the people,“ he said.

He was speaking during a press conference after the launch ceremony of the strategic collaboration between ITBM and Pos Malaysia in conjunction with the #MalaysiaMembaca campaign at the Kuala Lumpur General Post Office here, today.

The strategic cooperation will see reading corners set up at post offices throughout Malaysia to encourage more people to read.

Meanwhile, when asked about complaints from parents that school canteens were being closed during the month of Ramadan, troubling the non-Muslim students, Maszlee said the ministry would be addressing it.

“I will look into the matter, especially the schools where the complaints have come from,“ he said. — Bernama