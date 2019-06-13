Jail term, fine awaits those uploading, spreading porn on Internet: MCMC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) warns all parties not to upload, distribute or share pornographic content on the Internet.

The Commission in its statement said the matter was in line with Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and those found guilty could be jailed for a year, fined RM50,000 or both.

“The MCMC will investigate cases disseminating pornographic and obscene content and will block websites that have been distributing the content,” it said.

The statement added that the Commission would work together with platforms such as Facebook to ensure no pornographic content is spread.

“The MCMC will not hesitate to take firm action and bring those responsible to justice,” the statement said. - Bernama