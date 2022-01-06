JAIPk to summon ‘Raja Bomoh’ regarding warding off floods ritual

IPOH: The Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) will summon Ibrahim Mat Zin also known as ‘Raja Bomoh’ (shaman) in connection with a ritual supposedly to ward off floods at Dataran Pengairan and Saliran Teluk Intan which went viral on social media today.

Its director Datuk Mohd Yusop Husin said apart from the man, his department would call other individuals involved in the incident to assist in the investigation under Section 14 of the Perak Syariah Criminal Enactment 1992 for defaming and insulting Islam.

“People are advised not to be influenced by such things and stay away from practices that lead to superstition,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

The 25-minute viral video showed Ibrahim and a woman performing a ritual using ingredients including rice, turmeric, flowers and leaves which were then washed into the sea.

In the recording, a woman known as Puteri Zaleha also sang a song called ‘Mayang Sari’ while placing the holy book Al-Quran in front of them.

Meanwhile, Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid when contacted said they received a report on the incident at 4.20pm today.

“The police have referred to JAIPk for action by the department and I understand that an investigation will be carried out by them,“ he said. — Bernama