JAIS to conduct school-based assessment in place of cancelled exams

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) will conduct school-based assessment based on the results of the mid and end-of-year examinations in place of the examinations under it which were cancelled following the imposition of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Its director, Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said, for the Penilaian Sijil Rendah Agama (PSRA) examination which was cancelled, JAIS will make its assessments based on the results of the mid and end-of-year exams for three years from Year Three to Year Five.

“Assessment will also be made based on the results of Bahasa Arab (Arabic Language) subject, the Integrated Holistic Assessment Board (IHAB) and co-curricular activity reports, and the KAFA class assessment test (UPKK) results

“A total of 41,064 students are involved in this assessment which will be used for applications into Form One at secondary religious schools (SAM) and Selangor Intergrated Religious Schools (MITS) run by the Selangor state government,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Shahzihan said in the case of the Pentaksiran Hafazan Al-Quran (Quran Memorisation Assessment) examination which was also cancelled, it will be replaced by the school-based assessment.

For the Peperiksaan Menengah Sijil Menengah Agama, Sijil Menengah Agama Tahfiz Al Quran and the Sijil Menengah Agama Turath dan Dakwah examinations which have been postponed, Mohd Shahzihan said the exams will be held on a new date during the first quarter of next year based on the Standard Document of Curriculum and Assessment of each subject.

“The Sijil KAFA Menengah examination this year has also been cancelled and candidates who are scheduled to sit for it can take the exam together with next year’s candidates,” he said.

Mohd Shahzihan said the changes have been submitted to the state government and consented by Sultan Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah. — Bernama