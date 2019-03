KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has set up a unit to monitor any form of provocation that insults Prophet Muhammad and Islam on all media platforms, including social media.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the unit was formed following the recent cases of insults against Prophet Muhammad and the ridiculing of Islam.

He said the unit will also accept complaints and will lodge reports with the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) if it finds elements of insult or provocation.

“I hope we can all be united in preserving the harmony in the country. I believe that the authorities have taken the appropriate action to resolve this issue,” he said in a statement.

Members of the public with any information or complaint can send them through WhatsApp to the hotline 010-300 52 60 or via e-mail to aduan@islam.gov.my

Mujahid said that as the minister responsible for Islamic affairs, he would not compromise on actions which insult Prophet Muhammad and Islam.

“Our country has laws. The offenders must be punished accordingly,” he added. — Bernama