KUALA LUMPUR: The full closure of Jalan Metro Perdana in Kepong on a periodical basis will begin on Feb 20 until May 20 to make way for the installation of Steel Box Girders (SBG) and other works related to the construction of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT).

According to a statement by MC-Gamuda, the road closure would be implemented from 10pm until 6am and users could use alternative routes throughout the period.

“The full closure and opening of contra lanes periodically throughout the Jalan Kepong stretch (Sungai Buloh and Jinjang bound) would also be extended from Feb 20 until April 20 beginning from 10pm until 6am.

“Throughout the period of closure, one contra lane would be opened heading for Sungai Buloh,”said the statement.

According to the statement, the right lane in Jalan Ipoh (heading to Kepong) opposite the Mutiara Complex would also be closed for the transfer of utilities and related works beginning Feb 20 until April 20 for 24 hours.

“During the closure of the lane, drivers heading for Kepong would be diverted to the left lane,” the statement said. — Bernama