Jalan Sungai Besi to be closed in stages from Sept 30

KUALA LUMPUR: Jalan Sungai Besi leading to Sungai Besi/Petaling Jaya (opposite Fraser Business Park) and Loke Yew Roundabout will be closed to all traffic in stages from Sept 30, 2023 until Sept 29, 2024.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in a statement today said the road closure was to enable the widening, upgrading and construction of the bridge at the Loke Yew Roundabout to be carried out.

“The DBKL administration has appointed Tetuan Pertama Makmur Sdn Bhd to carry out the construction works for the widening of Jalan Yew which started in October 2021 and is expected to be completed on Dec 31, 2025, and the construction works are actively being carried out at the site,“ according to the statement today.

Accordingly, road users are advised to use alternative roads and the traffic diversions provided.

Traffic from the Kampung Pandan Roundabout to Sungai Besi/Petaling Jaya will be diverted to two sections, one route through the road next to Federal Bakery and one route entering the contra route in the adjacent lane.

Traffic from Sungai Besi/Petaling Jaya to Kampung Pandan Roundabout will be diverted to two parts, one route will turn left through Loke Yew Roundabout and one route will remain the same.

Traffic users of Jalan Loke Yew from Cheras are allowed to make an U-turn only heading to Jalan Loke Yew towards Cheras again and this traffic route is permanent.

Alternative traffic routes from Cheras to Jalan Sungai Besi are via Jalan Chan Sow Lin, Jalan Satu, Jalan Dua and Jalan Tiga.

Traffic from Cheras and heading to Jalan Yew should use the U-turn at the ‘fly-over’ intersection on Jalan Maharajalela and this is also the same for traffic coming from Cheras and heading to the surrounding areas of Jalan Yew.

Jalan Loke Yew traffic from Jalan Kinabalu and Jalan Sungai Besi will be diverted to Jalan Yew towards Pudu Roundabout only and the alternative route is through the U-turn at Sekolaah Menengah Kebangsaan (P) Pudu and the traffic route also remains.

Therefore, DBKL advised all road users to obey the signs and traffic police instructions as a guide and safety measures to avoid confusion and inconvenience. -Bernama