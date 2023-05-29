Jana Wibawa: Adam Radlan’s graft cases transferred to two KL Sessions Courts

KUALA LUMPUR: Businessman Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad’s (pix) two graft cases involving the Jana Wibawa programme have been transferred from the Shah Alam Sessions Court to two separate Sessions Courts here today.

Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi allowed Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Amirah Muhammad Ali’s application to transfer the case of Adam Radlan who is facing a charge of accepting a bribe of RM2 million to the Sessions Court here to be tried together with another charge of asking for a bribe amounting to RM2 million.

Earlier, Siti Amirah said Adam Radlan, who is also Segambut Bersatu deputy chief, was charged with accepting a bribe of RM2 million in the Shah Alam Sessions Court and the judge allowed the case to be transferred to the Sessions Court here.

“The accused has also been charged with asking for a bribe of RM2 million in this court. Therefore, the prosecution applies for these two cases be tried together.

“We have handed over some of the case documents to the defence. Therefore, the prosecution applies for a mention date for the submission of the remaining documents,“ she said.

Azura set July 14 for mention of the case.

Meanwhile, Deputy Public Prosecutor Natrah Fareha Rahmat informed that Adam Radlan’s RM2.1 million bribery case in the Shah Alam Sessions Court was transferred to the Sessions Court here.

Adam Radlan also pleaded not guilty and claimed trial to the charge after it was read out to him, before Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali.

Siti Aminah ordered for the bail to be tied to the amount that was imposed earlier on the accused by the Shah Alam Sessions Court and fixed July 14 for mention. - Bernama