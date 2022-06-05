Jealousy might be motive for fatal shooting of pregnant woman

MACHANG: Police believe that jealousy could be among the motives for the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman whose body was found in a car by the roadside in Kampung Repek, Pasir Mas, near here, yesterday evening.

Kelantan acting police chief, Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said a thorough investigation would be conducted to ascertain the real motive for the killing amid the speculations.

He said the woman might have been shot in her abdomen with a .38 semi-auto pistol following the discovery of a bullet shell at the scene.

“Police will also obtain statements from the witnesses and we also urge the public not to speculate on the motive of the woman’s murder,“ he told reporters after the handing-over-of-duties ceremony at the Machang district police headquarters, here today.

Yesterday, Emirah Mazlan, 26, a mother of three aged three to 10 years, was found dead with her baby at seven months in the womb, also killed.

Muhamad Zaki said police were also investigating the possibility of the victim being fatally shot elsewhere before being found by the roadside as her house is 15 kilometres away from where the car was found.

He said following the incident, a 40-year-old man was being remanded for five days from today for investigation. - Bernama