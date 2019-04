KOTA KINABALU: The jellyfish blooming season is expected to persist throughout this dry and hot weather condition and probably until May, says Sabah Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Junz Wong.

In responding to reports of blooming jellyfish particularly in the Sabah west coast since early this year, Junz said the Sabah Fisheries Department has despatched a team to investigate blooming jellyfish at Tanjung Aru Beach led by Dr Shuhadah Mustapha from the Fisheries Biosecurity Office, Likas.

Junz said the team was able to tentatively identify one dominant jellyfish known as “obor-obor pasir”, the jellyfish with small black spots, and the tentacles of this species can cause itch or allergic reactions upon contact with skin causing inflammation and swelling on affected body part of a victim.

“(The) Public should wear full body swimming suit whenever possible in order to avoid being stung and the public is also advised to avoid picking up dead jellyfish as it may still have live nematocysts that can still release toxins (even after they have dried up),“ he said in a statement, today.

Junz said the public should comply with warning instructions whereby red flags are erected at swimming areas where jellyfish are present to warn all swimmers not to go in the water.

“Above all, you should stay vigilant at all times in the sea,“ he added. — Bernama