Jendela: RM7.7 bln to prepare Sabah and Sarawak for switch to 5G - Ismail Sabri

KOTA KINABALU: The government has allocated RM7.7 billion through the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) to prepare Sabah and Sarawak for the switch to 5G technology, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the allocation over a five-year period would see RM3.61 billion channelled to Sabah and RM4.09 billion to Sarawak.

He said JENDELA promised better and wider Internet coverage and facilities, for mutual benefit, especially in the two East Malaysian states.

“The government understands the needs of the Malaysian Family and the importance of having high-speed Internet access. To achieve this goal, Jendela 2021-2025 will be further expanded,“ he said during the Malaysia Day 2021 celebration here tonight.

Also present were the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin; Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor; Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin; Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa; and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili.

Ismail Sabri said the Internet facility would benefit 3.8 million people in Sabah and 2.8 million people in Sarawak.

“Hopefully after this, we will no longer hear of those among the Malaysian Family, who have to climb trees or roofs, to gain Internet access in the future.

“I give my assurance, that the government remains committed to improving broadband services in these two states. No one will be left behind, everyone will have access to the digital world, and everyone must be connected,“ he said.- Bernama

-- BERNAMA