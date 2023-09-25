Jepak state by-election on Nov 4: EC

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) has set polling day for the by-election of Jepak state constituency in Sarawak on Nov 4.

EC deputy chairman Dr Azmi Sharom said the nomination of candidate and early voting were fixed on Oct 21 and 31 respectively.

He was speaking at the media conference after a special meeting at Menara SPR here to discuss important dates for the state constituency by-election.

The Jepak state by-election was held after falling vacant due to the death of its incument Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15.

Talib, 72, died of kidney complications after being admitted into a medical centre on Sept 14.

-- More to come - Bernama