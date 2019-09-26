‘Jho Low instructed that all email communications on purchase of Tanjong Energy be deleted’

KUALA LUMPUR: Fugitive businessman Jho Low (pix) instructed that all email communications concerning the purchase of independent power producer, Tanjong Energy Holdings Sdn Bhd (TEHSB), as well as the issuance of bonds guaranteed by International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), be deleted.

These instructions were issued on the grounds that the communications comprised significant secrets which involved national security, Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, 49, the former chief executive officer of state-owned sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), told the High Court here today.

The ninth prosecution witness in the 1MDB corruption trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, 66, said he received these instructions from Jho Low (formally known as Low Taek Jho) at around mid-2015, concerning all email communications including talking points, which the businessman had sent him (Shahrol Azral).

Testifying during the 14th day of trial, the former CEO told the court that upon receiving these instructions, he proceeded to delete all email correspondence received from Jho Low, without making a single copy.

Shahrol Azral also expressed the belief that it would have been difficult for 1MDB to receive the guarantee from IPIC without the support of Najib, and that it was clear that Jho Low was the proxy of the former premier in matters concerning the purchase of TEHSB, as well as the issuance of the IPIC-guaranteed bonds, in view of the contents of talking points, as well as Najib’s feedback and actions.

Najib faces four charges of abusing his position to obtain gratification amounting to RM2.3 billion of 1MDB funds and 21 money laundering charges involving the same amount.

The Pekan MP is alleged to have committed the first four offences at the Jalan Raja Chulan branch of AmIslamic Bank Berhad between Feb 24, 2011 and Dec 19, 2014, while the money laundering was committed between March 22 and Aug 30, 2013 at the same location.

Hearing before judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues on Monday, with senior deputy public prosecutor and former federal court judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram leading the prosecution and Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah representing Najib. — Bernama