Jho Low never utilised any funds in Najib’s accounts: DPP

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today heard that fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low never utilised any of the funds in Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s (pix) three current accounts and therefore did not gain anything by depositing funds into the accounts.

Ad-hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram said Jho Low did not gain anything except to ensure that the cheques of “optimus prime” (Najib) did not bounce.

“The Blackberry Messenger chats confirms that when funds were needed in the accused’s accounts, steps were taken to deposit the funds as needed. Najib cannot claim that he had no knowledge of the funds because he was always ready to issue cheques without a second thought.

“The defence submissions that the accused as the account holder assumed there was sufficient funds is incredible.

“Such an assumption can only be made by the accused if he knew that funds were being pumped into his account unless of course the accused believed that the money in his personal account grew on trees,“ he said in his submission at the end of the prosecution case.

Sithambaram also dismissed claims that Najib thought the RM42 million was Arab donations, because he had used part of the money to settle the outstanding RM2.33 million that was overdrawn in account 906.

“His claims were not supported by documentary evidence. The bank statements for the 880 account and the 906 account confirms that the accused knew that the RM42 million did not originate from the purported Arab donations,“ he said.

The hearing of submissions before judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali has been fixed for two days beginning today.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing before Justice Mohd Nazlan continues. — Bernama