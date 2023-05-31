Jho Low not in Macau, but Shanghai, claims Billion Dollar Whale author

PETALING JAYA: Fugitive financier Low Teck Jho (pix) or Jho Low is reportedly under house arrest in Shanghai and not hiding in Macau, claims author of Billion Dollar Whale, Bradley Hope.

Hope on his official Twitter account, tweeted: “Jho Low was in Macau a lot from 2015-2018, as well as Hong Kong, Shenzhen & Thailand but after Najib’s electoral defeat his movements were more restricted to the mainland. We at ⁦@WhaleHunting_⁩ believe he’s under house arrest in Shanghai.”

Yesterday, Al-Jazeera reported that Jho Low was hiding from authorities in Macau over his alleged involvement in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) controversy.

The media network reported the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as saying that it “believes the individuals wanted for the 1MDB case, especially Jho Low, are hiding in Macau”.

“This was also confirmed by several individuals who have seen Jho Low in Macau,” said MACC.