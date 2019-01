PUTRAJAYA: Zhong Hua Language Education Loving Parents Network Association (Jia Zong) is urging the Education Ministry to take stern action against alleged misappropriation of funds by a number of national-type Chinese primary schools (SJKC).

Its chairman, Ronnie Wong claimed that misappropriation of funds at some SJKC had been happening for some time and it was believed that RM500,000 to RM1 million were missing from the bank accounts of these schools and also the bank accounts of some parent-teacher associations.

“This is a very serious matter as it involves public funds,“ he said when met at the Education Ministry, here, today.

Wong said Jia Zong had lodged reports with the police, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the Education Ministry, and also handed over documents as proof but there had been no action so far.

Meanwhile, Jia Zong adviser, Edward Neoh claimed that more than 100 SJKC in states like Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Johor were still collecting the RM50 monthly fee for computer classes held during school hours.

He said this should not have happened because last year, Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik had ordered for computer classes held during the scheduled school hours at the SJKC be scrapped.

“We hope the ministry will investigate this matter. Are the schools involved not following the rules or has the government made a U-turn,“ he added. — Bernama