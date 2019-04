ALOR STAR: A fast food restaurant at Jalan Kepala Batas, Jitra, here, incurred losses of about RM30,000 after it was set on fire by an unidentified man, early today.

Kubang Pasu district police chief Supt Mohd Ismail Ibrahim said a closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording at the restaurant showed a man pouring oil on the front of the glass door before using a lighter to start the fire at about 5.20am.

“The footage showed the fire raging on the glass door which caused it to explode and hit the suspect, resulting in him fleeing the scene,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Ismail said the police received a call regarding the incident at 5.33am, and upon arriving at the scene, found that the fire had been extinguished by the Fire and Rescue Department.

He said investigations revealed fingerprints on a bottle containing petrol, believed to be that of the suspect.

He added the case was being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for treason, and the police were tracking down a former employee who had been terminated for disciplinary problems on March 31 to assist with investigations. — Bernama