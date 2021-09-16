JKJAV: 76.2 pct of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated as of Sept 15

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 76.2 per cent of the country’s adult population or 17,833,355 individuals have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday (Sept 15), according to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV).

JKJAV, via in an infographic shared on its official Twitter account today, said that 92.5 per cent of the adult population or 21,719,553 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including recipients of the single-dose CanSino vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 39,234,306 vaccine doses have been dispensed as of yesterday including the single-dose and two-dose vaccines.

“A total of 248,410 vaccine doses were administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) yesterday,” it said.

PICK was launched on Feb 24 to provide vaccination to curb the Covid-19 pandemic nationwide.

-Bernama