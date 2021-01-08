SEARCH
JKJAV fine tuning Covid-19 national vaccination plan - Dr Adham Baba

08 Jan 2021 / 15:10 H.
PUTRAJAYA: The Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee (JKJAV) is in the process of fine tuning the Covid-19 National Vaccination Plan, which will be available for all Malaysians.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the matter was discussed at the JKJAV meeting which he jointly chaired with Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) Minister Khairy Jamaluddin yesterday.

Dr Adham, through his official Facebook posting, said the meeting also discussed the next course of action to be taken by the government in acquiring the Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca vaccines and vaccine supply from COVAX.

Prior to this, Khairy said the National Vaccination Plan, scheduled to start in February, will be tabled to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin this Monday and to the Cabinet this Wednesday. -Bernama

