JKNJ to take action against contract doctors participating in strike

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor State Health Department (JKNJ) is likely to take disciplinary action against contract doctors in the state if they are found to be participating in a strike expected to take place nationwide tomorrow.

JKNJ director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu said however that action will only be imposed if the contract doctors fail to take heed of the advice given to them not to participate in the strike.

He said hospital directors in each district have also been advised to ensure that their officers are present to carry out their duties tomorrow.

“Our services are running as usual, that’s our guarantee. If it (the strike) happens, action will be taken against those who take part, as directed by the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH),” he said during a media conference after a Ramadan bazaar monitoring operation at Angsana Johor Bahru Mall, here today.

Also present was Johor State Health and Unity Committee Chairman Ling Tian Soon.

He said so far, the department had not received any information on whether there will be a strike among contract doctors in the state tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Ling said the Johor government was always ready to listen to the complaints and issues faced by the state contract doctors and convey their wishes to the MOH, even though it is not under the state’s jurisdiction to do so. - Bernama