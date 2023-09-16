JKNS lodges police report, denies ‘baby snatching’ in Sabah hospitals

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah State Health Department (JKNS) lodged a police report today refuting allegations it ‘snatches’ babies in Sabah hospitals as reported by a media portal.

JKNS Director Dr. Asits Sanna said the department had immediately launched an investigation after the portal posted a piece on Sept 15 titled “Baby snatching: How stateless mums lose their infants in Sabah hospital.”

He said JKNS found the allegation to be untrue and that there were no such instances in any Ministry of Health hospital in the state, following which it lodged a report at the Lahad Datu district police headquarters as the case purportedly occurred at a hospital there.

“We take these allegations seriously and assure all customers at Sabah state health facilities that our top priority is their safety and well-being.

“All patients receiving treatment at any healthcare facility are provided with appropriate care in accordance with the laws and regulations of Malaysia.

“In cases of abandoned or neglected infants and children, the hospital refers the matter to the Child Protector Officer as provided for under the Child Act 2001 (Act 611),” he said in a statement today.

He said, the department will cooperate fully with the authorities on the investigation of the case.-Bernama