Jobless man charged with killing his parents ordered to undergo mental evaluation

KUALA LIPIS: An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with killing his mother and father last week.

The accused, Ahmad Hafizuddin Mohammad, 31, nodded when asked if he understood the charges that were read to him before Magistrate Siti Aisyah Ahmad.

However, no plea was recorded from the accused as the case was under the purview of the High Court.

According to the charge sheet, Ahmad Hafizuddin was accused of murdering his father, Mohammad Maasai, 68, and his mother, Zailan Zainudin, 63, at a house in Kampung Kemahang Benta here between 11pm and midnight on Oct 4.

He has been charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

During the proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Muhairi Mohamed Noh requested for the accused to be referred to a hospital for a psychiatric examination to evaluate his mental state.

Siti Aisyah ordered the accused to be referred to the Permai Hospital in Johor to evaluate his mental state and fixed Nov 11 for mention.

The media had previously reported that an elderly couple was allegedly hacked to death by their son with a machete after discussing religion and divinity with his father. — Bernama