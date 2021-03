KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man was sentenced to two years jail by the Sessions Court here today for neglecting a six-month-old boy under his care which resulted in the boy’s death last year.

Judge Mahyon Talib handed down the sentence on Muhammad Khairol Azhari Zulkepli, 28, after he pleaded guilty to committing the offence in a room of a condominium unit at Taman Desa, here at 10am on Sept 18, 2020.

The charge, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, carries a jail term not exceeding 20 years or a fine of up to RM50,000, or both, upon conviction.

The court ordered Muhammad Khairol Azhari to serve the jail sentence starting today.

Muhammad Khairol Azhari who was unrepresented, appealed for a lighter sentence on the grounds that he wanted to take care of his wife.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurliyana Mohd Jafri, however, requested for jail sentence to show that the offence was serious.

According to the facts of the case, the complainant who is a staff at a hospital informed that the victim was unconscious and not breathing when taken by the parents and further examination found that the baby suffered bleeding in the brain due to injuries and accident.

It is understood that the baby was looked after by the man while his wife, who was the boy’s babysitter, was not at home. — Bernama