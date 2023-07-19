Johor cops looking for domestic helper suspected of stealing from employer

JOHOR BAHRU: Police are looking for an Indonesian domestic helper suspected of fleeing with valuables and cash worth RM10,850 belonging to her employer on Monday.

Johor Bahru South district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the police received a report from her employer, a 52-year-old woman, at 10.48 pm yesterday.

“The suspect, aged 31, ran away from the complainant’s house in Taman Pelangi here at 11.21 am on Monday. She was clad in a black T-shirt with yellow stripes and red-coloured pants.

“Investigations reveal that the suspect ran away, carrying a blue-coloured shopping bag, by climbing over the front gate of the house,” he said in a statement tonight.

Raub said at 8.43 am today, police received information regarding four videos attached to a Twitter post posted by a user with the handle @mynewshub claiming that a domestic helper had allegedly been abused by her employer.

The video clips show a local man and a foreign woman in conversation, with the latter alleging that her employer had abused her while she was working as a domestic helper in Taman Pelangi.

“Police are now looking for the suspect to assist in investigations. The man had also helped her lodge a report, but it was about her missing passport and not on the alleged abuse,” Raub said.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 381 of the Penal Code for theft.

He said those with information can contact the Johor Bahru South district police headquarters hotline at 07-2182323 or the case investigating officer at 016-9442795. -Bernama