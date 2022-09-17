Johor exco member apologises for driving on emergency lane: Report

PETALING JAYA: A Johor executive councillor (Exco) has apologised for a traffic-related offence involving his official vehicle, footage of which went viral on social media.

State health and unity committee chairman Ling Tian Soon, who is also Yong Peng assemblyman, admitted that it was his car which was seen driving along the emergency lane of a road, The Star Online reports.

“We admit our mistake and apologise when we are wrong. I sincerely apologise over the matter and I have also told my driver to apologise to the public,“ he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, police said summons were issued for the related traffic offence.