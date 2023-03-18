Johor flood situation improving with 21,127 victims in two districts

BATU PAHAT: The flood situation in the state is improving with only 21,127 victims compared to 23,663 last night, still taking shelter at temporary relief centres in two districts as of 8 am.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said a total of 83 relief centres were still open in two of the affected districts namely Batu Pahat and Segamat.

“Batu Pahat is still the most affected district involving 21,089 victims from 6,031 families in 81 relief centres.

“Meanwhile in the Segamat district there are still 38 victims from 13 families placed in two relief centres,“ read the statement.

According to the statement, the weather in all 10 districts until this morning is reported to be clear and no rivers are at danger level, however, five roads are not fully open to traffic as only heavy vehicles are allowed to pass through.

“The roads are Jalan Parit Haji Arif/Sri Dayung near the Sri Dayung Bridge; Jalan Parit Jambi (Parit Jambi Bridge) and Jalan Haji Arif (Sri Medan Health Clinic).

“Also closed to light vehicles are Jalan Parit Warijo (the whole stretch) and Jalan Sri Bengkal (Kampung Sri Bengkal),“ it added. - Bernama