JOHOR BARU: The flood situation in Johor is further improving with the number of evacuees at relief centres dropping to 264 people from 70 families as at 8pm, as compared to 278 people (74 families) at 8am yesterday.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan in a statement said they are at four shelters and that only the Muar and Batu Pahat districts were still affected.

All evacuees in Pontian have been allowed to return to their homes. — Bernama