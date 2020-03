JOHOR BARU: The Johor Region Two Marine Police Force (PPM) thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1,880 murai batu (white-rumped shama) and murai kampung (oriental magpie-robin) after detaining a man in a raid on the coastal area of Tanjung Merak, Pengerang near Kota Tinggi, last night.

Marine police Region 2 commander ACP Abdul Rahman Mohamad said the raid and arrest of the 40-year-old local man was carried out by a team of the Region Two PPM Intelligence Unit, at 10.30pm after a tip-off on the incident.

“The man was nabbed while unloading baskets containing the birds, believed to be smuggled to a neighbouring country.

“On inspection, 100 white-rumped shamas and 1,780 oriental magpie-robins valued at RM333,600 were found in the baskets,“ he said in a statement today.

Abdul Rahman said the case is being investigated under Section 60 (1a) of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 which provides for a fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to two years or both, if convicted.

Since January up to last night, a total of 3,315 endangered wildlife comprising 817 white-rumped shamas, 2497 magpie-robins and a ring necked parakeet totaling RM1.316 million have been seized.

During the period police arrested five locals aged between 30 and 41 and seized three vehicles, he added. — Bernama