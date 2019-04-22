Johor PH must have decided state exco line-up: Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today the selection of the new line-up of the Johor state executive council must have been made by Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) and that the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, had no influence in the decision.

“The sultan has no influence and I suppose it’s Johor PH (which made the decision),” the Prime Minister told reporters who approached him after he had opened the Orang Asli National Convention here.

Dr Mahathir, who is PH chairman, said the new line-up should be decided by Johor PH.

The Facebook account of Sultan Ibrahim today carried a post on the 10 Johor state executive councillors, including three new faces, who were sworn in before the ruler.

Dr Mahathir was also asked about a DAP leader’s suggestion that the matriculation course be opened to all and the quota system of 90% for bumiputeras and 10% for non-bumiputeras be abolished.

He said: “We will study the problem.”

DAP Youth Wing Varsity Affairs Bureau director Leong Yu Shen reportedly urged the government to end the current practice of prioritising bumiputera students in its pre-university matriculation programme, saying it goes against the Federal Constitution’s guarantee of no discrimination against citizens. — Bernama