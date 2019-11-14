Johor plans to extend free water scheme to M40 group

PONTIAN: The Johor state government plans to extend its free water scheme to the middle-income (M40) group and also increase the volume from the 10 cubic metres now to 15 or 20 cubic metres.

State International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman, Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said the implementation, however, depends on the state’s financial position, whether it would able to cover the annual allocation for it.

He disclosed that the state government allocated nearly RM22 million each year for the free water scheme, which is only given to the low-income (B40) group with the volume being 10 cubic metres.

“The plan is for the near future but not this year ... the intention is there, just the financial factors don’t allow it (now),“ he told reporters after launching a Free Water Scheme Explanatory Programme and the Healthcare Protection Scheme (PEKA) for the B40 group in Kampung Sungai Burong, here today.

According to him, the free water scheme has benefited 165,400 people in the B40 group in Johor. - Bernama