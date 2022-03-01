Johor polls: BN launches ‘Ikhtiar BN Johor’ manifesto

JOHOR BAHRU: Barisan Nasional (BN) today launched its manifesto dubbed ‘Ikhtiar BN Johor’ for the Johor state election, which contains five pledges comprising economic growth, people’s wellbeing, the youth of Johor, governance with integrity and political reforms.

Johor BN chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the five pledges were to achieve and support the main goals of Johor BN in making Johor a prosperous state backed up by a new, mature and stable political narrative.

Among the initiatives under the economic development pledge were RM100 million interest-free loan and various annual financial assistance from Bank Rakyat through Johor Niaga to small- and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Hasni said within the next five years, BN will restore the economic prowess of Johor which was once the highest contributor to Malaysia’s overall investment.

“We will do this through nine initiatives to boost the state’s economy, among them in the form of investment facilitation and socio-economic development of districts according to the potential,” he said at the launch of the manifesto virtually today. Hasni said eight initiatives would be implemented to bridge the income gap of the people, including by the provision of annual financial assistance of RM150 to each primary and secondary school student from families earning RM3,001 to RM7,000.

He said the cost of childcare would also be reduced with the expansion of nurseries owned by the Darul Takzim Family Development Foundation (YPKDT) by offering affordable childcare fees to the people of Johor.

“Johor BN remains committed to upholding Islam through six initiatives including upgrading the status of Johor College of Islamic Studies (MARSAH) to University College,” he said.

He said Johor BN will also improve the quality of life of the rural community with five initiatives including facilitating the construction of new generation Felda housing and appointing state government representatives in the Felda Board.

Also, approximately 100,000 job opportunities will also be offered in various fields focusing on modern agriculture, digital economy and creative economy besides encouraging the re-migration of professionals from Singapore to Johor, he said. For the youth of Johor, Hasni said Johor BN will implement six main initiatives for the next five years, including annual financial assistance of RM500 to all Johor students from B40 families and providing more transit houses for eligible Johor youths at affordable rental prices in strategic areas.

In a bid to cultivate integrity in administration, he said five main initiatives will be implemented to ensure the integrity and accountability of the government machinery can be cultivated seriously, including requiring state assemblymen to declare their assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) will also be established for state assemblymen, key state government officials and village heads, and regular reporting to the people will be implemented as often as possible, he said.

For political reforms, he said the equal allocation of RM200,000 for government and opposition assemblymen will be resumed.

“If BN secures the two-thirds majority mandate from the Johor voters, redelineation will be implemented for constituencies with a large number of voters.

“We are not making promises. We are taking initiatives and these initiatives will be expanded and empowered for the wellbeing of Johor Darul Takzim,” he said. - Bernama