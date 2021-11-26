Johor-Singapore causeway to operate 18 hours daily from Nov 29

PUTRAJAYA: Effective Nov 29, the operating hours of the Johor-Singapore Causeway will be extended from 12 hours to 18 hours daily, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said.

The new operating hours will be from 7 am to 1 am.

Since April 2020, the operating hours have been reduced to 12 hours, which is from 7 am to 7 pm, following the border closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wee said the enforcement of the new operating hours had been agreed upon by Malaysia and Singapore, in view of the implementation of the VTL-Land between both countries next Monday.

In a statement on his Facebook account, Wee said he had shared the good news with representatives of lorry and logistics operators in an online meeting yesterday, including the Pan Malaysian Lorry Owners; Association of Malaysian Hauliers and Malaysian Tipper Lorry Operators’ Association.

“It is hoped that this initiative will ease the movements of lorry operators, trailers and logistics companies, and help the recovery of the country’s economic activities, especially the transportation sector that has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. — Bernama