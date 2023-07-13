Johor states its readiness to host Tesla Supercharger network

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government has expressed the state’s readiness and potential to be the location for the establishment of Tesla Supercharger network, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said he had the opportunity to meet and discuss with Tesla’s regional director Isabel Fan on the giant electric vehicle (EV) company’s plans and details.

He said in his Facebook post that the conducive ecosystem and the strengthening of government policies with emphasis on the transition to green technology, among other things, gave confidence to the mega EV company to invest in Malaysia.

State Investment, Trade and Consumer Affairs committee chairman Lee Ting Han and Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) chief executive officer Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman were present at the meeting.

Onn Hafiz said it is hopeful that the plans would bear fruit, especially with respect to jobs creation and the involvement of local companies in Tesla’s investment ecosystem, be it domestically or globally.

“Much appreciation should be given to Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, MIDA and related parties for their continuous efforts to boost investments in Malaysia. - Bernama