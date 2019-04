JOHOR BARU: The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar granted an audience to outgoing Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian this morning at Istana Pasir Pelangi here.

According a posting and accompanying pictures on the audience on the Johor Sultan’s Facebook, Osman informed His Royal Highness on his resignation as the Mentri Besar of Johor.

Also present was Johor State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani. — Bernama