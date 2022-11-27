Johor Sultan grants audience to PM Anwar

JOHOR BAHRU: Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar of Johor granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur today.

The matter was announced through a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook, with several photos of the meeting also uploaded on the social media platform.

It is learnt that the meeting lasted for about an hour.

On Thursday, Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim congratulated Anwar on his appointment as the 10th Prime Minister.

Anwar, 75, took the oath of office before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara on Thursday. - Bernama