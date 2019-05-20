  1. The Sun Daily
  2. Local

Johor Sultan pays RM5 million tithe, endows land in Mersing

20 May 2019 / 14:07 H.
    Johor Sultan pays RM5 million tithe, endows land in Mersing
    Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum (R) and Johor Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad, during the tithe paying and land endowment ceremony, at the Istana Pasir Pelangi, on May 20, 2019. — Bernama

JOHOR BARU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today paid a tithe amounting to RM5 million at a brief ceremony at Istana Pasir Pelangi here.

Sultan Ibrahim handed over a cheque to Johor Islamic Affairs Council (MAINJ) advisor Datuk Nooh Gadot.

Also present was Johor Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad.

At the same event, Sultan Ibrahim had also endowed 1,024.487 square metres of land in Mukim Jemaluang, Mersing for welfare purposes and building surau.

The statement on today’s ceremony was uploaded on Johor Sultan’s official Facebook page. — Bernama

Did you like this article?

email blast