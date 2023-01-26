Johor to provide RM300 aid to families affected by floods

SEGAMAT: Every family affected by floods in the state will receive RM300 aid from the state government to help ease their burden a little, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghani (pic).

“At the same time, if there is a need for assistance (to clean up houses), the Southern Volunteers will help out.

“The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) will give RM1,000 to every affected family and, hopefully, the state government will add another RM300 to every family,” he told reporters after visiting the Kampung Paya Merah Multi-Purpose Hall temporary evacuation centre here today.

Commenting on the flood situation in Johor, he said that as of 4 pm today, five centres had already been closed, with the number of centres still open now standing at 53.

“As of 4 pm today, there are still 5,111 flood evacuees. Segamat still records the highest number of victims, with 1,468 evacuees from 428 families still housed at 17 centres, followed by Mersin and Kota Tinggi. - Bernama