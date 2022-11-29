Joyful over Anwar’s appointment, elderly man treats public to meals

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Happy and excited over Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s appointment as the country’s 10th Prime Minister, G. Subramaniam, has been treating people to meals at several restaurants and coffee shops around Permatang Pauh.

The 75-year-old contractor said he was willing to give a treat to the public because his whole family had waited over 20 years for the Tambun MP to become the country’s number one.

“I have been spending my money on meals for whoever are present at the coffee shops or restaurants I visited, and will continue doing this until this Friday.

“It is a one-week celebration for a dream come true and we have never been this joyful even when celebrating Deepavali,” he told Bernama when met at a thanksgiving ceremony held in conjunction with Anwar’s appointment as the 10th Prime Minister here today.

Subramaniam, however, refused to reveal how much money he had spent since last Friday and added that he and his family members shed tears of joy watching the live broadcast of Anwar taking his oath of office before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Meanwhile, retired teacher Andrew Tan, 63, said the residents of Permatang Pauh especially, are relieved because after a long wait, Anwar was finally appointed as prime minister.

“After 20 years of struggle, he really deserves it. It is about time he is given the chance to run the country.

“We are thankful we now have a great prime minister ...and I am confident that Anwar is capable of being the best leader especially in helping the people and improving the economy of the country,“ he said.

Dr. Mohamad Abdullah, 65, said he admired the tenacity in Anwar who does not give up easily.

“He is a leader who had worked hard to get to this level to help the people. He struggled for 24 years to achieve this and we all pray that Datuk Seri Anwar will do well especially in resolving the economic and unemployment issues,” he said.

Meanwhile, Penanti MP Dr Norlela Ariffin said she did not expect such a large crowd at the ceremony as they only prepared food for 600 guests.

“Our (Pakatan Harapan) machinery prepared all the dishes here today to celebrate Datuk Seri Anwar’s appointment. As we have underestimated the turnout today, the organisers will have to cook extra to ensure everyone gets some food,” she said adding that over 2,000 people were present.

Meanwhile, former MP of Permatang Pauh, Nurul Izzah Anwar in a Facebook post apologised for not attending the event as she was down with COVID-19.

“God willing, I will meet all those who have helped me all along in the next session. Alhamdulilah, so far I am only having mild symptoms. Please pray for me,“ she added. - Bernama