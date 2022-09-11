JPA exploring possibility of public-private collaboration in healthcare: DG

PUTRAJAYA: The Public Service Department (JPA) is exploring the possibility of establishing collaboration between the public and private sectors for certain health services, says Public Services director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah.

He said the government took note of the large contribution by private medical practitioners in the country in meeting the needs of healthcare services, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, while private hospitals had also helped manage COVID-19 cases.

“Such public-private partnerships have shown improvement and maximised the reach of healthcare service delivery to the population.

“As a former secretary-general at the Ministry of Health who has experience with various issues and challenges in our health system, I believe that the public-private approach needs to be explored further,“ he said during the 62nd Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) Dinner here, tonight.

His speech was read by Public Services deputy director-general (operations) Datuk Ts. Kamel Mohamad.

Mohd Shafiq said at present, there were 8,350 private clinics, over 10,000 trained medical officers and more than 220 private hospitals capable of complementing healthcare services at public health centres.

He added that the collaboration would be able to ease the burden borne by the public healthcare system in addition to reducing government expenditure.

Meanwhile, Dr R. Muruga Raj assumed the role of MMA president for 2022-2023 following the association’s 62nd Annual General Meeting held in a hybrid manner, replacing Dr Koh Kar Chai who now holds the role of immediate past president.

In his inaugural speech at the dinner, Dr Muruga Raj said his focus would be on the issue of bullying among healthcare workers in the public healthcare system.

“It is disturbing to hear. So let me just say that bullying will not be tolerated any longer as I will work together with the Health Ministry and colleagues to ensure that this cancerous behaviour that has crept into the system is dealt with,“ he said.

He also highlighted that specialist services in the healthcare system needed to be improved with better distribution throughout the country to truly reflect Universal Health Coverage.

“With the tabling of Budget 2023 coming up in October, MMA is hopeful of seeing a budget for healthcare truly reflecting the government’s commitment towards reforms,“ he said.

He also expressed hope that Malaysians would take a more proactive approach towards their health as the increasing cases of non-communicable diseases in the county was very worrying and would continue to burden the healthcare system if left unaddressed.

Dr Muruga Raj obtained his MBBS degree from Kasturba Medical College in Manipal, India, and also holds a Law degree from the University of London and a Masters in Business Administration from Asia Metropolitan University. - Bernama