SEREMBAN: The Road Transport Department has collected RM47 million in revenue within seven months of its online vehicle number plate bidding (JPJeBid) system implementation.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the collection was from the sale of 39 series of registration numbers with an average revenue collected for each series being RM1.2 million.

“The JPJeBid system has been implemented in stages since April and today we have launched its implementation in Negri Sembilan with the ‘NDN’ registration series.

“The registration series of ‘ALL’ recorded the highest revenue with RM3.4 million while the highest bid was for ‘ALL 1’ with RM278,000,” he told reporters at the launch of the ‘NDN’ registration number series, here today.

Loke said the implementation of the online bidding system not only could increase government revenue but also prevent leakages and provide an easier option for the public.

“Under the previous manual system, RM60 million losses were recorded between 2016 and 2018. The leakage occurred when successful bidders failed to pay the remaining 50% from their bid values,” he said adding that 109,361 people had registered for the JPJeBid system.

He said through the implementation of the JPJeBid system, bidders were also no longer required to pay the 50% deposit via bank draft as they could use a credit card.

On the ‘NDN’ registration number series, Loke said members of the public could start bidding from 12am on Nov 28 until 11.59pm on Dec 2. - Bernama