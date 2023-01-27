JPJ Op: Biker scoots, dumping fiancee on Penang Bridge

BUTTERWORTH: Fancy that but a woman was abandoned by her fiance, who sped off on his motorcycle at the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza, scared off by a Motorcycle Ops mounted by the Road Transport Department (RTD) on Wednesday.

In the incident, the couple riding a Yamaha LC135 motorcycle was heading to the island, and the woman who was riding pillion fell off when her fiance suddenly jammed the brakes to a jolting halt.

Penang RTD director Adenan Md Isa said in the 9.45pm incident, they had flagged down the motorcyclist to make a detour for further inspection, but he sped off in a U-turn -- leaving his fiancee unceremoniously dumped on the road.

“The man may have been shocked to see there was an RTD operation on the route and when he suddenly braked, his pillion rider fell off and hurt her palm.

“The woman admitted that the motorcyclist was her fiance and they were travelling from Seberang Perai to the city centre (George Town),” he said here yesterday.

The Motorcycle Ops, held in conjunction with the 2023 Chinese New Year for three hours from 8.30 pm, was jointly conducted with the Penang National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) and Immigration Department.

Adenan said the woman in her 20s was not arrested as no crime was committed but she disappeared shortly after without being given first-aid.

In the meantime, he said a total of 2,043 motorcycles were inspected during the operation, with 473 summonses issued while 27 motorcycles were confiscated.

“Most of the offences committed were no driver’s licence, no road tax, no insurance cover and modifying motorcycles without following the specifications allowed by RTD. A very common offence we found was no driver’s licence, reaching 100 cases, which shows motorcyclists’ awareness on the matter is still at a low level,” he said.

The operation also saw the arrest of two men, one Indonesian and one Myanmar national, who did not have identification documents and 10 men in their 20s to 30s for testing positive for methamphetamine and marijuana. - Bernama