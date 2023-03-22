Judge: Hearing can be held at home, hospital, if accused continuous to be absent from court

KUALA LUMPUR: Siti Nuramira Abdullah, who is accused of insulting Islam by admitting she is a Muslim who memorised 15 juzuk (chapters) of the Quran before revealing herself in a skimpy outfit at a comedy club, was today warned that the hearing of her case could be held at her home or hospital if she continued to not attend court proceedings.

Sessions Court judge Nor Hasniah Ab Razak issued the warning after lawyer R. Sivaraj, representing Siti Nuramira, 27, told the court that his client was not in court (again) today as she had been admitted to Universiti Malaya Medical Center (PPUM).

“I postponed the case today and set April 17 to continue with the hearing, and both parties agreed to replace the trial dates for today and yesterday on May 26 and 31. The bail for the accused is extended.

“If she is still on MC (on April 17) the trial shall continue to be held either at the hospital or her (Siti Nuramira) house,” said the judge.

Also present at today’s proceedings were deputy public prosecutors Abdul Malik Ayob and Nadia Mohd Izhar.

Yesterday, the court postponed the hearing to today as the woman was on sick leave due to gastroenteritis.

On July 13 last year, Siti Nuramira pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing disharmony on grounds of religion among the Muslims at the Crackhouse Comedy Club at Taman Tun Dr Ismail, here, at 6 pm on June 4, 2022.

She was charged under Section 298A(1)(a) of the Penal Code and faced imprisonment for up to five years, if found guilty. - Bernama